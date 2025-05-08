Loading
Emerald Airlines executive chairman: 'Airlines are their own worst enemies'

Emerald Airlines and Dublin Aerospace executive chairman Conor McCarthy, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "Airlines are their own worst enemies, they order [aircraft] in the good times, and they typically arrive right as the downturns happen". Mr McCarthy added: "What bonds us all is an over-optimistic view of life that everything will get better".

