29-Apr-2024 12:51 PM
Embraer to invest USD390m and hire 900 employees in 2024
Embraer announced (26-Apr-2024) plans to invest approximately USD390 million and hire 900 additional employees in Brazil in 2024. The investment involves research and development activities for new technologies, including those that will be used in eVTOL aircraft and the expansion of aeronautical services. Investment will also include defence and security, efficiency improvement projects and the expansion of industrial activities. [more - original PR]