Embraer SVP sales & marketing: 'We have our biggest backlog ever'

Embraer SVP sales & marketing and head of region for Europe & CIS Marie-Louise Philippe, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "We as an industry still face disturbing supply chain issues and the only way to really solve them is in a collaborative manner". Ms Philippe said: "Today Embraer is stronger than ever and we have our biggest backlog ever", adding: "We are an engineering powerhouse". She noted: "We have a strong focus on what is important to our customers and growing in all divisions based on this".

