12-Dec-2025 10:10 AM

Embraer SVP: 'Collaboration across the supply chain is key'

Embraer SVP head of sales & marketing Europe & CIS Marie-Louise Philippe, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Overall we see collaboration across the supply chain is key". Ms Philippe added: "We believe in making sure that what we improve in our own system, we bring into the supply chain if we see that others aren't at the same level we are". Ms Philippe concludes: "It takes time, but we deploy a lot of people and training deep down into the supply chain".

