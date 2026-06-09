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    9-Jun-2026 12:03 PM

    Embraer 'in discussions' to introduce E2 aircraft in China: ECA CEO

    Embraer Commercial Aviation (ECA) president and CEO Arjan Meijer confirmed the manufacturer eventually plans to introduce E2 aircraft in China (Reuters, 08-Jun-2026). Mr Meijer said: "We have a dedicated team in Beijing, they're day-to-day working in China", noting: "We believe the E2 family is the ​ideal complement to the indigenous products of China". He added: "China has its own challenges. So we're in discussions. We do believe we will find a moment to bring the E2 into China, but we'll have to give that some time. ​We're not there yet".

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