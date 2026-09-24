Embraer forecasts Latin America as 'growing near the top of the world for the next 20 years'

Embraer VP - marketing, Americas Brent McBratney, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "When we talk about Latin America and growth in general, let's take a step back and say, 'what does Latin America mean?' Globally, from our forecasts, it's going to be growing near the top of the world for the next 20 years at about 4.5% traffic growth per year". He continued: "This is going to translate - as we see deliveries up to 150 seats - to about 800 airplanes", adding: "Right now the A220 is batting zero down in Latin America and we're working hard to keep it that way. But we see a significant amount of growth coming on those small jets all across the region". [more - CAPA TV]