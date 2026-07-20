Embraer forecasts demand for 8500 new regional jets by 2045
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Background ✨
Airbus’ 2026-2045 Global Market Forecast projected demand for 42,060 new aircraft and a 2045 in-service fleet of 45,550 aircraft, with China (8830) and North America (6850) the largest regional markets by deliveries1. Boeing’s 2026 Commercial Market Outlook forecast passenger traffic growth of four percent p/a to 2045 and 43,625 deliveries, including 1435 regional aircraft, while noting LCC fleets grew faster than network carriers’ fleets2.