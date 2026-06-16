Embraer exploring new executive and commercial jets, supersonic a possibility: Head of R&T

Embraer head of research and technology (R&T) Maurílio Albanese Noaves stated (12-Jun-2026) Embraer's advanced design team is exploring new executive and commercial jets, as well as agricultural and supersonic aircraft. Mr Noaves said: "We do have a single aisle aircraft as one of our potential products for the future. We do have others in the executive market as well as defence and agriculture". He noted: "Supersonic is a possibility, but to be honest it is not as advanced as potential products in executive jets and single aisle", adding: "This is not for Embraer in a short period of time". [more - Aviation Week]