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    16-Jun-2026 2:57 PM

    Embraer exploring new executive and commercial jets, supersonic a possibility: Head of R&T

    Embraer head of research and technology (R&T) Maurílio Albanese Noaves stated (12-Jun-2026) Embraer's advanced design team is exploring new executive and commercial jets, as well as agricultural and supersonic aircraft. Mr Noaves said: "We do have a single aisle aircraft as one of our potential products for the future. We do have others in the executive market as well as defence and agriculture". He noted: "Supersonic is a possibility, but to be honest it is not as advanced as potential products in executive jets and single aisle", adding: "This is not for Embraer in a short period of time". [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said it had no concrete plans to develop larger aircraft and remained focused on selling its existing portfolio, adding it had no plan for a sizeable capex cycle despite having the capability to develop a new narrowbody.1 2 Gomes Neto also said Embraer expected commercial deliveries to rise to 100 p/a by 2028, with production slots largely closed for 2026-2027 and partly for 2028, and it ruled out an E2 assembly line in the US.3 Embraer's technology leadership also updated its Energia concept studies, expanding research to 50-seat aircraft and propulsion options including hybrid-electric, fuel cells and hydrogen gas turbine/dual fuel approaches.4

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