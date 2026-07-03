Embraer delivers 20 commercial aircraft in 2Q2026

Embraer’s commercial deliveries rose to 10 aircraft in 1Q2026, with shipments including E175s and E190-E2/E195-E2 variants, and it reiterated full year guidance of 80 to 85 deliveries.1 2 1Q2026 deliveries went to AerCap, American Airlines, Azorra, Luxair, Republic Airways and SkyWest Airlines, while Embraer also disclosed a USD15 billion backlog, up 50% year-on-year.2