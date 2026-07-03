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    3-Jul-2026 10:41 AM

    Embraer delivers 20 commercial aircraft in 2Q2026

    Embraer Commercial Aviation reported (02-Jul-2026) the following aircraft deliveries:

    • 2Q2026: 20 aircraft, compared to 19 in 2Q2025;
      • E175: 10;
      • E190-E2: Four;
      • E195-E2: Six;
    • 1H2026: 30 aircraft, compared to 26 in 1H2025;
      • E175: 16;
      • E190-E2: Five;
      • E195-E2: Nine.

    Embraer continues to expect 80 to 85 commercial aircraft deliveries for 2026. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Embraer’s commercial deliveries rose to 10 aircraft in 1Q2026, with shipments including E175s and E190-E2/E195-E2 variants, and it reiterated full year guidance of 80 to 85 deliveries.1 2 1Q2026 deliveries went to AerCap, American Airlines, Azorra, Luxair, Republic Airways and SkyWest Airlines, while Embraer also disclosed a USD15 billion backlog, up 50% year-on-year.2

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