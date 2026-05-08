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    8-May-2026 9:34 AM

    Embraer Commercial Aviation president notes evolution of carrier models beyond LCC vs legacy

    Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, noted (23-Apr-2026) the evolving nature of airline models. Mr Meijer said: "To just talk about it as this is low cost and that's legacy, I think we have gone far beyond that point, right? We see mixed variants now… It depends on the region, it depends on the markets". [more - CAPA TV]

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