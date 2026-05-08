Embraer Commercial Aviation president: Middle East conflict will affect supply chain

Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the conflict in the Middle East will again affect the supply chain. Mr Meijer said: "It's not as bad as we had during COVID... But we have supplies coming out of that region that are obviously affected… We can't build an aircraft with a few parts missing. So even if the impact is less, it is an impact on an industry that was already heavily struggling with the supply chain side". [more - CAPA TV]