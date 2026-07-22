Embraer Commercial Aircraft has 'completely shelved' plans for a new turboprop: CEO

Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer stated (21-Jul-2026) the company no longer plans to develop a new 70 to 90 seat turboprop aircraft. Mr Meijer commented: "We said we put it in the fridge. Then we said we put it in the freezer. But I think it's fair to say, we've completely shelved that project". He added: "We actually believe that a lot of the turboprop markets can be flown with the jets that we have". [more - Aviation Week]