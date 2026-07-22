Embraer Commercial Aircraft has 'completely shelved' plans for a new turboprop: CEO
Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer stated (21-Jul-2026) the company no longer plans to develop a new 70 to 90 seat turboprop aircraft. Mr Meijer commented: "We said we put it in the fridge. Then we said we put it in the freezer. But I think it's fair to say, we've completely shelved that project". He added: "We actually believe that a lot of the turboprop markets can be flown with the jets that we have". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer previously said development of the proposed turboprop was suspended in Dec-2022, with entry into service slipping from 2028 into the 2030s, and it would only be launched if performance, cost, reliability and fuel burn targets were met1. Embraer also forecast demand for 2030 turboprops through 2043, versus 8470 jets, underscoring its jet-led outlook2.