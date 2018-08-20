Embraer CEO: E175-E2 development 'right on schedule'

Become a CAPA Member
Embraer CEO John Slattery, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (18-Aug-2018) development of the Embraer 175-E2 "is right on schedule". He added that in Aug-2018, the manufacturer produced the first horizontal empennage of the E175-E2 to be used for tests. Mr Slattery described the aircraft's operating economics as "fantastic, the per seat cost is lower than turboprops of comparable size". The E175-E2 prototype is scheduled to perform its first flight in 2019 with certification planned for 2021.

