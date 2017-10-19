Loading
19-Oct-2017

Widerøe announced as launch carrier for the Embraer E2

Embraer scheduled (18-Oct-2017) delivery of the first E190-E2 aircraft (LN-WEA) to Widerøe for Apr-2018. Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery stated: "From the beginning the E2 program has been, and remains on time, on budget and better than the initial specification. We'll deliver to the market a mature and robust aircraft". Widerøe's contract is for up to 15 E190-E2 aircraft, with three firm orders. The order has the potential to reach USD873 million. The aircraft will be configured in a single class with 114 seats. The maiden commercial service with the aircraft will be on 24-Apr-2018 between Bergen and Tromso. The aircraft will also be deployed on Bergen-Bodo service from 26-Apr-2018. [more - original PR - Embraer] [more - original PR - Norwegian] [more - original PR - Norwegian - II]

