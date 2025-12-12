Loading
12-Dec-2025 9:58 AM

Electra.aero VP commercial programs comments on airline conversations, use cases for EL9 aircraft

Electra Aero VP commercial programs Diana Siegel, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "When we speak with major airlines, we have conversations mostly about how to get additional capacity into their already congested hubs where landing on the main runway is pretty much a non-starter in that conversation". Ms Siegel added that use cases for the company's EL9 ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft include "direct point-to-point connections, customers that wish to bypass the major hubs and travel to places which don't have air service at all".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More