Electra.aero VP commercial programs comments on airline conversations, use cases for EL9 aircraft

Electra Aero VP commercial programs Diana Siegel, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "When we speak with major airlines, we have conversations mostly about how to get additional capacity into their already congested hubs where landing on the main runway is pretty much a non-starter in that conversation". Ms Siegel added that use cases for the company's EL9 ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft include "direct point-to-point connections, customers that wish to bypass the major hubs and travel to places which don't have air service at all".