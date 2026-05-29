Electra.aero completes first urban demonstration of Ultra Short aircraft

Electra.aero completed (28-May-2026) the first urban demonstration of its Ultra Short aircraft at the Columbus Street Terminal. Hosted by SC Ports during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, the flight demonstrated how Electra's hybrid electric propulsion and blown lift technology enables takeoffs and landings in 150ft or less. Electra noted while its EL2 technology demonstrator completed the flight, the flagship EL9 nine passenger aircraft will ultimately serve as a regional shuttle to "fill the regional mobility gap". [more - original PR]