Electra.aero completes first urban demonstration of Ultra Short aircraft
Electra.aero completed (28-May-2026) the first urban demonstration of its Ultra Short aircraft at the Columbus Street Terminal. Hosted by SC Ports during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, the flight demonstrated how Electra's hybrid electric propulsion and blown lift technology enables takeoffs and landings in 150ft or less. Electra noted while its EL2 technology demonstrator completed the flight, the flagship EL9 nine passenger aircraft will ultimately serve as a regional shuttle to "fill the regional mobility gap". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Electra advanced commercialisation of its nine‑passenger EL9 by submitting a US FAA Part 23 type certification application, signalling a shift from technology development into formal certification.1 It also selected Evolito to supply the electric propulsion units driving eight wing‑mounted propellers, with EL9 test flights expected to commence in 2027 and certification/service entry targeted for late 2029 or 2030.2