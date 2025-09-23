23-Sep-2025 5:23 PM
El Al board appoints new CEO and CFO
El Al, in a TASE disclosure, announced (21-Sep-2025) its board appointed Levy Halevy as CEO. The date of commencement of Mr Levy's term as CEO has not yet been determined. The terms of Mr Levy's term and employment will be submitted for approval. As previously reported by CAPA, current CEO Dina Ganancia resigned effective 31-Dec-2025. El Al also announced the resignation of CFO Yacov Shahar, effective 30-Nov-2025, and the appointment of deputy CFO Gil Feldman as CFO, effective 01-Dec-2025. [more - original PR - Hebrew] [more - original PR - Hebrew - II] [more - original PR - Hebrew - III]