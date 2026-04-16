Eindhoven Airport to close runway for five month renovation from Feb-2027

Maastricht Aachen Airport planned to reopen its P2 car park from 17-Apr-2026, anticipating expanded operations as select services moved there during Eindhoven’s 01-Feb-2027 to 18-Jul-2027 closure.1 Transavia planned to operate from Maastricht and Weeze during the same period, relocating two aircraft to Maastricht and four to Weeze.2 Eindhoven’s 12,000sqm terminal expansion remained on schedule for completion in Jul-2027, including installation of around 1100 solar panels.3