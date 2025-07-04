Eight countries advocate for expanded flight taxation globally

France's Government announced (01-Jul-2025) it will lead a coalition of eight countries to advocate for expanded flight taxation globally. The coalition includes Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Benin, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Spain. The coalition expects to receive technical support from the European Commission. President Emmanuel Macron's office said: "The coalition will work to increase the number of countries applying flight ticket levies, including on premium travels, and to tax private jets based on best practices while ensuring upward harmonisation and greater progressivity in countries which already have such levies in place". The initiative was welcomed by climate campaigners. NGO Opportunity Green founder and CEO Aoife O'Leary said the coalition "sends a clear signal that business as usual in aviation is no longer acceptable". [more - Aviation Week]