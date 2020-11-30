EgyptAir activates codeshare agreement with Air Cairo

EgyptAir, via its official Twitter account, announced (27-Nov-2020) the activation of its codeshare agreement with Air Cairo. The carriers are looking to establish a network that will provide services to popular local and international destinations. The agreement will include the ability for EgyptAir passengers to travel directly from Sharm El Sheikh to Naples and Bari on Air Cairo from late Dec-2020, with more destinations to be added in the future.