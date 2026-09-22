Edinburgh Airport unveils initial phase of EUR583m capital investment programme

Edinburgh Airport unveiled (22-Sep-2026) the first phase of the "largest capital investment programme in its history", which will see more than GBP500 million (EUR582.9 million) invested over the next five years. The first phase is scheduled to fully open in summer 2027 and will include the following projects:

New gates and aircraft stands;

Expanded check-in hall and departure lounge;

Terminal footprint increase of 60%;

New and upgraded retail and food and beverage areas;

New international arrival facilities and baggage make-up and reclaim areas.

The investment programme is designed to support new long haul and short haul routes, growing connectivity between Scotland and key markets across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and beyond. [more - original PR]