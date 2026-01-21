Loading
Edelweiss Air plans complete A350 fleet cabin upgrade by summer 2027

Edelweiss Air announced (20-Jan-2026) plans to equip its entire A350 fleet with a new cabin design by summer 2027. The first A350 aircraft with the new cabin is expected to enter service in Dec-2026. The new cabin provides more space in all travel classes, free high-speed internet from Starlink, 4K resolution screens, Bluetooth audio connection, and power supply at every seat. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Edelweiss Air planned to replace its five A340s with six A350s by mid 2027, initially operating the A350s in the original operator’s cabin configuration due to material shortages, before a full cabin conversion from the end of 2026, including premium economy and inflight internet. The new cabin design was scheduled for unveiling in Nov-2025, with deliveries of the fourth A350 expected in Dec-20251 2 3.

