Edelweiss Air plans complete A350 fleet cabin upgrade by summer 2027

Edelweiss Air announced (20-Jan-2026) plans to equip its entire A350 fleet with a new cabin design by summer 2027. The first A350 aircraft with the new cabin is expected to enter service in Dec-2026. The new cabin provides more space in all travel classes, free high-speed internet from Starlink, 4K resolution screens, Bluetooth audio connection, and power supply at every seat.