Edelweiss Air acquiring six A350-900s

Edelweiss Air announced (18-Sep-2023) it is acquiring six A350-900 aircraft, which will join the fleet in a staggered manner from summer 2025. By the end of 2026, the existing five A340-300s will be replaced and the carrier's long haul fleet will be restored to pre-pandemic levels. The aircraft, previously operated by LATAM Airlines, will initially have 339 seats, comprising 246 seats in economy, 63 in economy max and 30 in business. Due to global material shortages and reduced maintenance and engineering capacities, the first four aircraft will initially operate in the original operator's configuration with slight modifications to the cabin and Edelweiss design. The carrier will install a new cabin configuration with new seats and interior design at a later date, through which it is "investing a three-digit million sum". [more - original PR]