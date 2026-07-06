ECOWAS adopts plan for implementing policy on aviation charges and tariffs
Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (04-Jul-2026) the adoption of a regional implementation strategy and action plan, and a monitoring, accounting and evaluation framework regarding the ECOWAS common policy on civil aviation charges and tariffs. Côte d'Ivoire was the first state to fully implement the policy. As previously reported by CAPA, ECOWAS member states plan to abolish air transport taxes and reduce passenger and security charges by 25%.
Background ✨
ECOWAS member states’ air transport ministers endorsed a regional strategy to remove non-ICAO-aligned air transport taxes and cut passenger and security charges by 25%, effective 01-Jan-2026, alongside creation of a regional oversight committee and other supporting measures1. ECOWAS subsequently said implementation would be monitored via a Regional Air Transport Economic Oversight Mechanism, with expected benefits including lower airfares and stronger regional airlines2. Côte d’Ivoire’s Council of Ministers adopted decrees standardising aeronautical charges, including a 25% reduction in passenger and security charges for ECOWAS destinations3.