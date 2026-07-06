ECOWAS adopts plan for implementing policy on aviation charges and tariffs

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (04-Jul-2026) the adoption of a regional implementation strategy and action plan, and a monitoring, accounting and evaluation framework regarding the ECOWAS common policy on civil aviation charges and tariffs. Côte d'Ivoire was the first state to fully implement the policy. As previously reported by CAPA, ECOWAS member states plan to abolish air transport taxes and reduce passenger and security charges by 25%.