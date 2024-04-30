EC approves EUR95.3m restructuring state aid for TAROM

European Commission (EC) approved (29-Apr-2024) EUR95.3 million in restructuring state aid for TAROM. The aid comes with safeguards to limit distortions of competition in the Single Market, including the reduction of the number of aircraft and routes that TAROM operates during the restructuring period, until 31-Dec-2026. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the aid will help maintain regional connectivity for Romanian citizens and businesses, adding: "Following our in depth investigation, we concluded that TAROM's restructuring plan will ensure that the airline becomes viable in the long term". [more - original PR]