easyJet reports 'slight improvement' with GBP394m loss in H1FY2025

easyJet plc reported (22-May-2025) a loss before tax of GBP394 million (EUR468.92 million) for the six months ended 31-Mar-2025, compared to a loss of GBP350 million (EUR416.55 million) in H1FY2024. The carrier stated the performance was "in line with consensus" and represents a "slight improvement year-on-year" when adjusted for "the timing of Easter and one-offs netting out". easyJet added that investments in capacity during H1FY2025 drove gains in crew productivity (+6%) and asset utilisation (+5%), contributing to the performance. The LCC achieved a strong performance in Q1FY2025 resulting in a GBP65 million (EUR77.36 million) year-on-year improvement, before the seasonally challenging Q2FY2025 faced impacts including the necessity for price stimulation. The carrier stated it anticipates route maturity in winter 2025/26 and beyond to "further improve these winter losses". easyJet added that current bookings are supportive of meeting FY2025 consensus, with the LCC on track to achieve its medium term target of GBP1 billion (EUR1.19 billion) profit before tax. CEO Kenton Jarvis stated: "We continue to see strong demand for easyJet's flights and holidays... We remain focused on delivering another record summer this year, expecting to drive strong earnings growth as we continue to progress towards our target of sustainably generating over GBP1 billion of annual profit before tax". [more - original PR]