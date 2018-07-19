Become a CAPA Member
19-Jul-2018 11:10 AM

easyJet receives first A321neo at Farnborough International Airshow

easyJet received (18-Jul-2018) its first A321neo aircraft at the Farnborough International Airshow. The 235 seat configuration, CFM LEAP-1A engine powered aircraft will be based at London Gatwick Airport and operate on popular sunshine routes including Malaga, Alicante and Palma. As previously reported by CAPA, further deliveries in 2018 will bring the number of neo aircraft in easyJet's fleet to 28. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

