easyJet launches first airport lounge at London Gatwick Airport

easyJet opened (20-Oct-2021) its first airport lounge on 21-Oct-2021, in collaboration with No1 Lounges, at the North Terminal at London Gatwick Airport. The new 'The Gateway by easyJet & No1 Lounges' will offer passengers comfortable spaces space to eat, drink and work before their services. A range of one, two and three hour packages are available with prices starting from GBP18.50. The Gateway will offer customers a choice of complimentary hot and cold menus with a selection of dishes, served to their tables, alongside a range of self serve side dishes and hot and cold drinks. Destination inspired signature dishes which change quarterly, will be on offer for passengers. The launch comes as the airline reports that business travel is returning to easyJet with corporates attracted by its value, network and approach to sustainability. [more - original PR]