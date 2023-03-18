Become a CAPA Member
18-Mar-2023 10:32 AM

easyJet corporate sustainability lead: Sustainability data needed at time of booking

easyJet senior business development manager/corporate sustainability lead Mark Wilkinson, speaking at CAPA Airline Leader Summit, commenting on providing data on sustainable travel, stated (17-Mar-2023) "the more we can educate, the more we can provide that data, will enable business travellers to make the best decision". Mr Wilkinson added "we need to make sure we have data available at the time of booking".

