16-Dec-2021 4:45 PM

easyJet COO: We've successfully introduced dynamic pricing on ancillary products

easyJet COO Peter Bellew, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) "our commercial team have successfully introduced dynamic pricing on the ancillary products", adding: "so in many cases, you'll get a different price going out than you will coming back, and that's based around demand, route, time, date, day of the week etc". Mr Bellew said dynamic pricing "gives us a great opportunity to grow that ancillary line much quicker and in a more defined way".

