easyJet chief people officer: Prospective employees 'have to be up for variety'

easyJet chief people officer Elly Tomlins, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the LCC's prospective employees "have to be up for variety", noting: "The work is challenging. It is not easy". Ms Tomlins added: "We make a hero in easyJet of saying easy isn't easy, meaning to make things easy for our customers is going to be really hard work. So we want to put that expectation out there that you're going to work hard".