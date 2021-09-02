Become a CAPA Member
2-Sep-2021 10:44 AM

easyJet and Uber Eats enter partnership for 'Post-holiday Fridge Filler' menu

easyJet commissioned (02-Sep-2021) research for the top 10 post holiday annoyances for British travellers, as the carrier launches a new food delivery partnership with Uber Eats, creating a special 'Post-holiday Fridge Filler' Menu from Sainsbury's, allowing post-holiday passengers to order post holiday cupboard and fridge essentials. According to the research, 69% of respondents cited returning to an empty fridge with no food in it as the number one annoyance. [more - original PR]

