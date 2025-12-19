EASA requires mandatory A320 Family fuselage panel checks
Background ✨
Airbus identified the source of the quality issue as affecting a limited number of A320 metal panels supplied by Sofitec Aero, with the problem now contained and all newly produced panels meeting requirements. The affected batch reportedly included 628 aircraft, with 245 in final assembly or being prepared for delivery and 215 in earlier production stages. Only a portion of these will require further action1.