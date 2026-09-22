EASA reports SAF accounted for 2.8% of EU aviation fuel in 2025

EASA reported (21-Sep-2026) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) comprised 2.8% of the EU's aviation fuel supply in 2025. Of the 39.3 million tonnes of aviation fuel supplied to EU airports, 1.1 million tonnes were SAF, cutting CO2 emissions by 3.77 million tonnes. France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain accounted for 74% of all SAF supplied in the EU, with the Netherlands being the largest recipient at 29%. The main concern among European airlines is meeting the 6% SAF mandate by 2030, including a 1.2% e-SAF sub-mandate. EASA stated the SAF ramp-up is "on track" to meet the 2030 targets, with approximately 50 e-SAF projects awaiting final investment decisions. [more - Aviation Week]