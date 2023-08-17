17-Aug-2023 3:17 PM
EASA reports decrease in serious incident and accident rates in 2022
EASA, in its 2023 Annual Safety Review, reported (16-Aug-2023) the following statistics for commercial air transport using complex aircraft for 2022:
- Serious incidents: 51 (2021: 53);
- Non-fatal accidents: 13 (2021: 13);
- Fatal accidents: One (2021: 0);
- Serious incident rate: 9.6 per million departures (2021: 15.8). EASA noted the rate of serious incidents was lower than in 2019, 2020 and 2021;
- Accident rate: 2.6 per million departures (2021: 3.9). The rate of accidents was lower than in 2019 and 2021, but higher than in 2020;
- Serious injuries: Five. Injuries were attributable to passengers falling from stairs during disembarkation and to turbulence during flight;
- Fatalities: Two. The fatalities were sustained by persons on a motorcycle after a runway collision in Guinea. [more - original PR]