17-Aug-2023 3:17 PM

EASA reports decrease in serious incident and accident rates in 2022

EASA, in its 2023 Annual Safety Review, reported (16-Aug-2023) the following statistics for commercial air transport using complex aircraft for 2022:

  • Serious incidents: 51 (2021: 53);
  • Non-fatal accidents: 13 (2021: 13);
  • Fatal accidents: One (2021: 0);
  • Serious incident rate: 9.6 per million departures (2021: 15.8). EASA noted the rate of serious incidents was lower than in 2019, 2020 and 2021;
  • Accident rate: 2.6 per million departures (2021: 3.9). The rate of accidents was lower than in 2019 and 2021, but higher than in 2020;
  • Serious injuries: Five. Injuries were attributable to passengers falling from stairs during disembarkation and to turbulence during flight;
  • Fatalities: Two. The fatalities were sustained by persons on a motorcycle after a runway collision in Guinea. [more - original PR]

