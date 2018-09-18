Duqm International Airport receives first passenger service

Oman Airports, via its official Twitter account, stated (17-Sep-2018) Duqm International Airport received its first passenger service on 17-Sep-2018. The 5700sqm terminal is expected to handle up to 500,000 passengers p/a, while its cargo facility is expected to handle 25,000 tonnes p/a (Times of Oman, 17-Sep-2018). Oman Aviation Group CEO Mustafa Al Hinai said the airport will drive the potential for strengthening inbound tourism to Duqm, as it undergoes further development. The airport will focus on its cargo operations and the fisheries sector, and as such does not expect to increase services until "these projects reach a mature stage and there is more advanced development".