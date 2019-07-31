Dubai World Central traffic spikes 141% on partial closure of Dubai International in 1H2019

Dubai Airports reported (30-Jul-2019) Dubai World Central (DWC) handled 1.25 million passengers in 1H2019, an increase of 141% year-on-year. The increase follows the transfer of some services by a number of airlines during the closure of Dubai International Airport's southern runway for rehabilitation from 16-Apr-2019 to 30-May-2019, with DWC handling more than 900,000 passengers over the 45 day period. The South Asia region was the single largest contributor to traffic at DWC, with 379,851 passengers, followed by Russia and the CIS with 312,083 passengers and the GCC states with 281,184. Russia was the top destination country with 293,100 passengers. Freight traffic declined 5.3% to 450,000 tonnes. [more - original PR]