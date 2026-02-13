Dubai International Airport handles record pax in 2025, expects 99.5m pax in 2026

Dubai Airports reported (11-Feb-2026) the following traffic and operational highlights for Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2025:

Passengers: 95.2 million, +3.1% year-on-year and marking a new record year for the airport; Dec-2025: 8.7 million, +6.1% and marking a new record month for the airport; 4Q2025: 25.1 million, +5.9% and marking a new record quarter for the airport;

Aircraft movements: 454,800, +3.3%; 4Q2025: 118,000, +5%;

Load factor: 77.6%, +0.5pp;

Top international destinations: London, Riyadh, Mumbai, Jeddah and Delhi;

Network: Served by 108 airlines operating to 291 destinations across 110 countries.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths stated: "Airports are often defined by moments of intensity, but long-term performance is defined by how well those moments are sustained. In 2025, DXB showed that record traffic is no longer an exception, but part of its operating reality". Mr Griffiths added: "We expect traffic to approach 99.5 million [passengers] in 2026". [more - original PR]