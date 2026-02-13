Dubai International Airport handles record pax in 2025, expects 99.5m pax in 2026
Dubai Airports reported (11-Feb-2026) the following traffic and operational highlights for Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2025:
- Passengers: 95.2 million, +3.1% year-on-year and marking a new record year for the airport;
- Dec-2025: 8.7 million, +6.1% and marking a new record month for the airport;
- 4Q2025: 25.1 million, +5.9% and marking a new record quarter for the airport;
- Aircraft movements: 454,800, +3.3%;
- 4Q2025: 118,000, +5%;
- Load factor: 77.6%, +0.5pp;
- Top international destinations: London, Riyadh, Mumbai, Jeddah and Delhi;
- Network: Served by 108 airlines operating to 291 destinations across 110 countries.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths stated: "Airports are often defined by moments of intensity, but long-term performance is defined by how well those moments are sustained. In 2025, DXB showed that record traffic is no longer an exception, but part of its operating reality". Mr Griffiths added: "We expect traffic to approach 99.5 million [passengers] in 2026". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Dubai International Airport achieved a new record of 92.3 million passengers in 2024 and exceeded forecasts, with CEO Paul Griffiths expressing confidence in reaching 100 million annual guests by 2027 and highlighting ongoing expansion plans for Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International to accommodate future growth1 2. The airport's ultimate capacity was projected at 115 million, with a full transition to DWC expected by 20323.