Dubai Airports CEO: 'We are so focused on the value that aviation delivers in Dubai'
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "People and industry in Dubai understand the economic importance of growth in the sector". Mr Griffiths added: "We are so focused on the value that aviation delivers in Dubai… And the shame about other countries is that they [don't understand] the impact of the economic development and the growth the sector provides".