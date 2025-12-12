Loading
12-Dec-2025 9:55 AM

Dubai Airports CEO: 'We are so focused on the value that aviation delivers in Dubai'

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "People and industry in Dubai understand the economic importance of growth in the sector". Mr Griffiths added: "We are so focused on the value that aviation delivers in Dubai… And the shame about other countries is that they [don't understand] the impact of the economic development and the growth the sector provides".

