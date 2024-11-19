Dubai Airports CEO outlines plans to grow capacity, implement innovations
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) Dubai International Airport can add capacity for another 15 million to 20 million passengers p/a, which will "probably see us through for the next 10 years". However, Mr Griffiths added that "we clearly need more airport capacity" to support the government's plan to double GDP by 2033. He said Dubai Airports plans to implement "innovations in terms of technology and services to make the airport seem intimate" while expanding to capacity of 260 million passengers p/a "in the ultimate phase". Mr Griffiths said Dubai International Airport will serve as "the test bed" ahead of the full application of new technology, particularly for passenger service, at Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport). [more - CAPA TV]