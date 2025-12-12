Dubai Airports CEO: 'Airports think they're in the infrastructure business'

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "The problem is that airports think they're in the infrastructure business and think they're a law unto themselves… They're a B2B business providing services and infrastructure to airlines". Mr Griffiths added: "Therefore, my salary is paid by the airlines who are selling their product to the consumers. So if I do something that harms my customer base, I'm harming myself. Before we do anything, we will consult airlines to ask if there's a way we can do things which minimises disruption".