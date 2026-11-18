Doncaster Sheffield Airport to become first in UK to sign Aviation Worker Safety Charter
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Background ✨
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s board approved plans to enter an agreement to purchase Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the adjacent Innovation Quarter employment land site from Peel Land, after the airport closed in Nov-2022.1 City of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said SYMCA and Doncaster Council reached an agreement to buy the airport from Peel Land, arguing ownership provided long-term control and flexibility to support South Yorkshire Airport City ambitions.2