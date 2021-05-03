3-May-2021 10:44 AM
Dominica to finalise agreement to develop new international airport in May-2021
Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced (02-May-2021) the government plans to finalise an agreement to develop Dominica's first international airport in May-2021. Mr Skerrit confirmed Landrum & Brown is preparing a design plan for the airport, which will be primarily financed through Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme but will also receive funding from China's Government. [more - original PR]