Dominica becomes 193rd ICAO member state

ICAO announced (15-Apr-2019) Dominica became the organisation's 193rd member state, effective 13-Apr-2019, following its official adherence to the Chicago Convention. Like the other states in the Caribbean, Dominica will receive support from ICAO's North American, Central American, and Caribbean regional offices, enabling it to identify and benefit from the opportunities presented by its ICAO membership and participate fully in regional and global aviation planning going forward. [more - original PR]