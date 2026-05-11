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    11-May-2026 9:16 AM

    Dohop works on evolutionary LCC through checked bag product

    Dohop CEO David Gunnarsson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the next step in offering a through checked bag connectivity product is launching with a low cost carrier that has no previous concept of through checked bags, to be able to transfer bags along with the passenger and allow the passenger to stay airside. Mr Gunnarsson said: "That's a critical, I'd say, turning point, in this evolution". [more - CAPA TV]

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