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    11-May-2026 9:11 AM

    Dohop CEO: No longer a binary choice between alliance and independence

    Dohop CEO David Gunnarsson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) it is no longer as much of a binary choice between alliance and independence, as there is ability to build tech enabled partnerships with anyone you like. [more - CAPA TV]

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