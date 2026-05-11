Dohop CEO: No longer a binary choice between alliance and independence
Dohop CEO David Gunnarsson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) it is no longer as much of a binary choice between alliance and independence, as there is ability to build tech enabled partnerships with anyone you like. [more - CAPA TV]
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