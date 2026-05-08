Dohop CEO highlights commercial benefit of modern airline partnerships compared to alliances

Dohop CEO David Gunnarsson, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) airline alliances of the past are "more about governance rather than the partnerships of today", which are "tech enabled partnerships that are about APIs and technology". Mr Gunnarsson commented: "The cost and commitment of entering an alliance is much more significant than entering a simple partnership with another airline for the sole purpose of extending your network". He noted the "commercial benefit" of the simplicity, low cost and speed at which airlines can enter modern partnerships, compared to "the slow, cumbersome way of doing it the old fashioned way". [more - CAPA TV]