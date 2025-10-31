Dohop CEO: Customer expectations to change 'dramatically' with greater understanding of AI
Dohop CEO David Gunnarsson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) AI technology is currently supporting travellers "on the discovery path". He said he expects that customer expectations will change "quite dramatically" once they fully understand the capability of AI.
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.