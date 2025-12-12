Loading
12-Dec-2025 10:02 AM

Dohop CEO comments on NDC scaling within aviation industry, interlining processes

Dohop CEO David Gunnarsson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, highlighted (11-Dec-2025) trends in NDC which "continues to scale", with some airlines "beginning to back away and park it whilst others power on ahead". Mr Gunnarsson also commented on interlining processes within the industry, stating they "haven't adapted to new visions of the world which are being created before our eyes".

