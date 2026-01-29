Discover Airlines to equip A330 fleet with new 'Ocean Blue' cabins from Apr-2027
Background ✨
Discover Airlines previously outlined plans to introduce a new generation product on its A330 fleet from 2027, including all aisle access in business class, upgraded seats, and an enhanced entertainment system, as part of efforts to strengthen its position in Germany's leisure segment and the Lufthansa Group's market presence in leisure travel1. Its fleet was projected to grow to 33 aircraft by the end of 20271.